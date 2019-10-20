Mamava Lactation Pod opens at FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New moms, there’s now a space just for you at FedExForum! A private space to express breast milk.
The ribbon was cut Friday on the “Mamava Lactation Pod,” the first in West Tennessee. The pod offers a clean, comfortable place for mothers to pump or breastfeed.
They app-activated pod offers plenty of space and even comes equipped with power outlets inside.
The lactation pod will be available for the first time on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Carrie Underwood concert.
