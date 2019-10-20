Goodwill Homes hosts Foster Care 5K Run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 40 runners and walkers came out to Overton Park Saturday for a 5k benefiting the Goodwill Homes Community Services Foster Care Program.
Goodwill Homes provide services to children who need a temporary home until they can be reunited with their family or adopted.
In its 11th year, this fundraiser helps raise money to support that mission for the organization.
“Goodwill Homes has been around since the early 60s. It was formed by a group of men that wanted to do more for the Whitehaven community. We feel like we do good things, and this is our annual fundraiser and we appreciate everyone coming out and supporting Goodwill Homes,” said Cindy Reaves, Goodwill Homes Community Services president.
At the event, the Alpha Kappa Alpha - Beta Episolon Omega chapter gave a $1,250 donation to Goodwill Homes.
