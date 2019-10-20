Mid-South residents visit traveling Vietnam wall

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Time is running out to visit a traveling replica of the Vietnam Memorial wall.
The traveling wall has been on display since Thursday at Central Church in Collierville.
About 400 to 500 people have visited the wall each day, according to organizers.
It is scheduled to leave on Monday.
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is 3/5 scale of the original memorial in Washington, D.C.
Like the original wall, the traveling wall provides visitors with an unforgettable experience.
It includes the names of more than 58,000 service members.
Organizers say the wall stands as a reminder of the great sacrifices made during the Vietnam War.
"Not everyone can make it to D.C., so this allows especially the community here to remember their lost loved ones, so their names aren't forgotten," said Justin Johnson, Post Commander VFW #5066.
Mary Leavins found a distant relative's name on the wall.
"He died in combat and received a Purple Heart as well as other medals," she said.
Sunday was Leavin's second time visiting the traveling wall.
She says she was moved by it both times.
"There were so many who were disrespected and now people have a chance to come out and show their respect and honor these men and women by doing so," said Leavins.
The wall is part of the Vietnam and All Veterans of Brevard (VVB), which is in Brevard County, Florida.
For more information about the wall, visit http://www.travelingwall.us/
