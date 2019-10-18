Rain & storms to kick off the work week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will increase tonight and there could be an isolated shower or storm. A strong cold front will move in by morning bringing rain and storms followed by cooler temperatures by Monday afternoon.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds along with an isolated shower or storm overnight. Wind: SE 5-15 Low: 68
MONDAY: Rain and storms in the morning. Rain ending by 2pm. Wind: S 10-15 High: 72
MONDAY NIGHT: Gradual clearing and becoming mostly clear overnight. Wind: W 5-10 Low: 49
THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.
WEEKEND: Saturday mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers along with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper forties. Sunday partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper forties.
