3rd annual Mempho Music Festival kicks off at Shelby Farms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mempho Music Festival has taken over Shelby Farms Park for the third year in a row, welcoming thousands of music fans from all over the world to enjoy a locally-focused festival.
Organizers say the start-up festival has seen tremendous success over the past three years.
And now the new ownership group running the festival is even more locally-based than in years past.
A focus on Memphis is the key to success according to organizers. They offer local food and showcase a lot of local musicians.
“We have 18 acts on the festival this year. Eight of them are local acts, and almost all 18 of the acts have some sort of history in Memphis,” said Mike Smith, Mempho Music Festival.
Festival goers say that local feel and the festival's personal atmosphere is what keeps them coming back.
New owners have taken over operation of Mempho Fest from founder Diego Winegardner, who is a former Memphian.
The new ownership group is entirely based in Memphis.
“A lot of the same people are involved. We always knew it was going to come back to a Memphis ownership group. And that we were going to move forward with Memphis being the supporters of the event,” said Smith.
The festival is a place for innovation, too -- with cable TV for sports fans taking a break from the music to watch the Tigers and more.
“I’ve been to Bonaroo twice and I’ve never seen football games being aired on TV, so that’s something new,” said Johnson.
With fresh ideas and local support, the new owners of Mempho Music Fest see a bright future aha.
“There's not a doubt in my mind that we'll be here for a long time,” said Smith.
You can still buy tickets if you would like to come out on Sunday.
Just enter the codeword “friend” for a special discount, when you’re buying your ticket.
