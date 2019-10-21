The benefits of snacking on nuts

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Whether it’s a salad, pie, granola, or cookie – nuts are a huge part of the American diet. But they don’t only offer a crunchy additive, the health benefits are endless!
Pistachios … almonds … walnuts! Those are the most popular tree-nuts in America, and for good reason like fighting heart disease!
“Any patient who develops heart failure and becomes hospitalized has a high risk of death,” Sumeet Mitter, MD Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology at Mount Sinai Hospital, said.
A study published in Advances in Nutrition found that almond consumption reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease by improving blood lipids and decreasing body weight. Pistachios are high in fiber and can improve cholesterol levels. Walnuts are a great source of OMEGA-3 fatty acids, and pecans act as antioxidants! Macadamia nuts, peanuts, and hazelnuts all have heart health benefits. And according to Harvard Health Publishing, nuts reduce blood clotting, relax blood vessels, and make you feel fuller longer. So exactly how many nuts should you eat a day? Aim for a handful. Really, people who ate a least 20 grams of nuts per day were 22 percent less likely to die prematurely. So next time you reach for a snack, grab your favorite nut!
In a study of over 370 thousand participants, researchers found that people who include nuts in their diet are more likely to reduce weight gain and lower the risk of becoming overweight. They also found that nuts promoted healthy aging and memory function in seniors.
