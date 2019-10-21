The benefits of snacking on nuts

A study published in Advances in Nutrition found that almond consumption reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease by improving blood lipids and decreasing body weight. Pistachios are high in fiber and can improve cholesterol levels. Walnuts are a great source of OMEGA-3 fatty acids, and pecans act as antioxidants! Macadamia nuts, peanuts, and hazelnuts all have heart health benefits. And according to Harvard Health Publishing, nuts reduce blood clotting, relax blood vessels, and make you feel fuller longer. So exactly how many nuts should you eat a day? Aim for a handful. Really, people who ate a least 20 grams of nuts per day were 22 percent less likely to die prematurely. So next time you reach for a snack, grab your favorite nut!