MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will gradually clear and give way to much cooler temperatures tonight. High pressure will keep us dry the next few days.
TONIGHT: Gradual clearing and becoming mostly clear overnight. Wind: W 5-10 Low: 49
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Wind: W 10-15 High: 66
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Wind: SW 5 Low: 46
THIS WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.
WEEKEND: Saturday mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers along with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper forties. Sunday partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper forties.
