Former Tenn. Senator Reginald Tate dies at 65

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Tennessee Senator of the 33rd district, Reginald Tate has passed away at age 65. Tate’s body was found in his home Monday morning.
Tate was a University of Memphis graduate and served 12 years with the Tennessee General Assembly. His passing comes just a year after leaving the assembly.
The Memphis native is remembered for the multiple bills he worked to sponsor and co-sponsor as well as the boards he served on during his time as a state senator, including the Southern Regional Education Board.
Colleagues of Tate’s took to social media expressing their condolences his family.
State Representative Antonio Parkinson posted to Facebook recounting legislation he and Tate had carried together.
“Just received the shocking news of the passing of my friend and former colleague Senator Reginald Tate. We carried meaningful legislation together that made a difference in the lives of many across the state of TN. He always made us smile when he was around. Please keep his family in your prayers. He will be missed."
Tennessee Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Raumesh Akbari also released a statement in memory of Tate:
“I am absolutely heartbroken to learn of the passing of my friend, Senator Reginald Tate. No matter what the legislative issue was, he found a way to work with folks from both sides of the aisle and always thought of Memphis first. Sen. Tate had a way of always making you smile and I know he’s smiling down on all of us today. On behalf of the entire Senate Democratic Caucus, we share our condolences with his family and friends during this devastating time.”
Shelby County Delegation of State Legislators spoke collectively on the former senators passing:
“The 19 members of the Shelby County Delegation of State Legislators mourn the loss of our former colleague and friend, Senator Reginald Tate. Senator Tate left an indelible mark on the state of Tennessee and its citizens through legislation that he sponsored and cosponsored over his many years at the Tennessee Legislature. We ask that you please keep his family at the forefront of your thoughts and prayers during this time of grief.” - State Rep. Antonio Parkinson, Chaiman, Shelby County Delegation of State Legislators.
This afternoon, Senator Katrina Robinson, who has held Tate’s seat since 2018 released this statement on his passing as well:
“I was saddened to hear of Senator Tate’s sudden passing. I share my condolences with his family, friends and those who loved him most. This is a sad day for Shelby County and our entire state. Thanks for 12 years of service to District 33.”
