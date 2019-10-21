Former Tenn. Senator Reginald Tate dies at 65

“I am absolutely heartbroken to learn of the passing of my friend, Senator Reginald Tate. No matter what the legislative issue was, he found a way to work with folks from both sides of the aisle and always thought of Memphis first. Sen. Tate had a way of always making you smile and I know he’s smiling down on all of us today. On behalf of the entire Senate Democratic Caucus, we share our condolences with his family and friends during this devastating time.”