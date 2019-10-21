Homes damaged after storm hits neighborhood in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday morning’s storms really pounded a Parkway Village neighborhood, sending a massive tree crashing down onto a house. And just a couple of doors down, another massive tree crashed on to another house.
“Ain’t no explaining. God is good. All the time. All the time,” said resident Antonio Bowman.
Bowman, his family and neighbors say they’re all lucky to be alive.
Storms that rolled through Memphis Monday morning sent the tree in their front yard crashing on to their house. The tree sliced through the roof and split the house in two.
It nearly crushed Bowman and his family, who were asleep at the time.
“It fell right over the bed and my wife kind of got stuck in there. I got her out of there,” said Bowman.
He says they had no choice but to crawl out the window.
“Me my wife and my grandson. We managed to escape, barely,” he said.
A couple of doors down, another tree fell on to another home. It didn’t do as much damage, but neighbors like Mary Miller say it all made for a terrifying morning.
“It was really windy. The wind was very very high," Miller said. “And then the lights just went out. That was it. It was quick and fast.”
The worst of the storm may have lasted only a few minutes, but it’s a morning Parkway Village won’t forget anytime soon.
A lot of debris has been left in the neighborhood in need of clean up, but residents are mostly thankful that no one was hurt.
