Memphis airport undergoes repairs following severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After Monday morning's system passed through the Mid-South, crews were making repairs at the Memphis International Airport.
“We had a jet bridge of A that was blown into the building and we had some glass damage here on this Mezzanine level,” said Memphis International Airport Marketing and Communications Director Glen Thomas.
Airport officials say a scaffolding caused the glass to break. No planes or travelers were injured, however, there were some delays.
“During the tornado warning this morning we had to evacuate passengers from the concourses into the ticketing area where we have larger safety areas,” said Thomas.
WMC Action News 5 spoke to some travelers who say they were a bit concerned waking up this morning knowing they had flights to catch.
“Was I going to make my flight in time and if it was going to be delayed or cancelled,” said Memphian Dannie Wright. “I was at work, but everyone was talking about they heard the sirens so we’re not going to go outside because we heard the sirens.”
Janet Booker, a Dallas native was worried about the storm hitting back home but little did she know Memphis was on the severe weather radar as well.
"We were concerned about Dallas then to wake up this morning and find out that it was hitting Memphis, too," said Booker.
Heavy winds and downpour hit Dallas earlier. Booker says she’s thankful she and her family are okay.
“I guess by the grace of God we’re happy that we were here, but we have people from our team that was driving back. Everyone that we know is okay,” said Booker.
Airport officials say operations are back to normal.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.