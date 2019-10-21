Memphis dealerships impacted by Monday morning storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The strong winds early Monday morning wreaked havoc on several car dealerships off Mount Moriah near the Parkway Village area. Some dealerships saw more damage to inventory than others.
The general manager at Chuck Hutton Chevrolet considered the dealership lucky. The only true damage to the dealership is the backside of the commercial fleet building. Thankfully, Kerry Melson says that was the worst of the damage.
Not a single car on the lot was damaged. But that wasn’t the case further down the road at neighboring dealerships. Downed power lines and poles were draped on top on car in those lot.
Part of Mount Moriah was closed for a significant part of the day as MLGW crew worked to restore power to the area and clean up the damage.
“It came through and it looks like it got the back of this building, which is our commercial building,” said Kerry Melson, the general manager. “Wouldn’t want it to happen, but given all circumstances we are very fortunate that it happened here.”
A timeline for the building’s repairs is still in the works. The dealership is currently working with its insurance company.
The dealership like many of their neighbors are without power right now.It’s estimated that they’ll be in the dark for another 5 to 7 days, which is why there is now a large generator powering the dealership.
Chuck Hutton was open for business by 1 p.m. Monday.
