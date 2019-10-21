Tornado warning in east Arkansas; Mid-South under tornado watch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tornado Warning was issued for Mississippi and Poinsett counties in Arkansas. The warning is in place until 6:45 a.m. and includes Wilson, Tyronza and Joiner.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is also in effect for Shelby County in Tennessee and DeSoto County in Mississippi until 6:45 a.m.
The Mid-South is also under a tornado watch Monday morning.
Western counties of Tennessee and Mississippi and all of northeast Arkansas is included in the watch.
The main threat for the storms is high wind gusts, but tornadoes are possible.
The watch will run until 9 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.