MLGW expects multi-day power restorations for Mid-Southerners due to storms

“As the district continues to monitor conditions, we err on the side of caution and safety for our students,” a district spokesperson wrote on Twitter. “The average temperature is 65 degrees, and there is natural light in most classrooms. If neighborhood schools are without power, we know homes in the community likely do not have power. Rather than dismissing early in the rain and risking students arriving to homes in the dark, we will keep students safe and provided with meals at school.”