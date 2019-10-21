Showers and storms this morning, a few severe

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect through 9 AM. Rain and thunderstorms will move through early this morning with heavy rain, some higher wind gusts and lightning. The tornado threat is low but not zero. A few warnings could be issued at anytime. The rain will move out this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s with lows falling into the upper 40s tonight under a clear sky.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.
