Accidental shooting leaves 1 injured at Memphis Zoo parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Zoo officials confirm a man has been injured after a gun accidentally discharged, striking him in the leg in the parking lot of the Memphis Zoo.
Memphis Zoo Chief Marketing Officer Nick Harmeier says zoo goers are allowed to bring a gun inside the zoo, but they must have a proof of license to carry.
Officials say they will be reviewing their gun policies as a result of this incident.
The man who was struck has been taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. No other injuries were reported.
