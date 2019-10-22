‘Bluff City Law’ actor Michael Luwoye talks episode 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s no fight too big or a client too young for the attorneys at Strait and Associates. Tonight on Bluff City Law, the firm represents a 12-year-old with a bold request.
“I would like to sue the United States government," said the 12-year-old.
Don’t let the pigtails and school uniform fool you. In tonight’s episode of Bluff City law you’ll learn this 12-year-old means business after seeing everything and everyone she loves affected by flooding.
“Stranger Things” Star Priah Ferguson plays 12-year-old Erika, a girl with a fighting spirit and determination reminding Elijah of someone he knows.
“Yeah, it’s very personal,” said actor Michael Luwoye.
Luwoye’s character Anthony and colleague Della take on a different kind of case. A blues musician calls upon Strait and Associates for help with a riff.
“In the conversation there’s something about this song that he may or may not have written. So we’re fighting to get the royalties for him if he in fact wrote the song,” said Luwoye.
For Luwoye, the case strikes a chord in him.
Before Bluff City Law he was belting it out on Broadway in the hit-musical “Hamilton.”
“I can have some sort of relationship with how important music can be throughout someone’s life especially for the person composing it,” he said.
And you may just see that musical side of him in this episode.
“I sing just a little,” said Luwoye.
A determined young person and blues music--another episode of “Bluff City Law” where the heart of the Bluff City beats throughout.
“We want to show Memphis for what we feel it is as opposed to some idea of stereotype of this city,” said Luwoye.
