Cleanup continues in Balmoral neighborhood after Monday morning storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Homeowners in the Balmoral neighborhood of Memphis off Quince Road are still dealing with a big mess from Monday morning’s line of storms.
“You can’t imagine how much progress has been made,” said Bates Brown.
Brown has lived in the area for four decades. He said the damage rivals Hurricane Elvis in 2003. Crews worked late into Monday night to try and clear debris out of the street to make it passable.
“Last night there were about three of those forklifts working,” said Brown. “They were sticking up two stories high right in the middle of the street.”
Trent Riggins was inside a home next door with his 91-year-old mother, when a tree hit the top of the house and peeled bricks off one by one. Power in the area remained out Tuesday and neighbors said they had no idea when it would be back on. There was so much damage MLGW crews couldn’t even get to some streets.
“It hit the wall, the attic, knocked off all the bricks. There’s a hole in the roof there,” he said. “There were 70 to 80 year old trees that were uprooted.”
Nancy Crawford with the Better Business Bureau said when trees come down, some shady tree trimmers can come out. Though trimmers need no specific certification, she said there are still plenty of questions you should ask before hiring one.
“We are not saying that everybody who knocks on your door is bad,” she said, “You just need to make sure you do your homework.”
Crawford said you should make sure the tree trimmer has experience, inquire if they’re an arborist, guarantee they’re insured for any damages they cause, and ask to see proof of the insurance.
