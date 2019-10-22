Frayser residents left without power after severe weather strikes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Memphis and Shelby County residents remain in the dark Monday night. From 43,000 without power at the height of the storms around 10,000 around 10 p.m.
The largest outages are in Frayser, Parkway Village and the Balmoral neighborhoods.
There are a lot of MLGW crews in the Frayser area working and the latest from the utility, 80% of customers impacted by the storm should have power restored by midnight.
“The wind came blowing through that’s what woke me up," said Frayser resident Megan Trout.
That 's when she really got scared.
“My bedroom window had blown open where it had busted the lock on my bedroom," said Trout.
She had four children, ages one through 5 years old with her.
“My kids were screaming. They were scared,” she said.
When it was over, the family came a street over to her grandmother’s house who had a generator. She’s not sure when she will get power back.
MLGW crews are working all over Frayser. Frayser Boulevard near Thomas street lights were out as well. Convenience stores and gas pumps are not working at the Valero and Mapco stores across the street from each other.
One man, who did not want to give his name, had just gotten off work and didn’t realize the power was out at Mapco.
“We don’t know what to expect. Hopefully MLGW will get our services back on," he said.
A street over at the Frayser Express Mart there is also no power but customers were still be able to make purchases.
“It’s bad," said Saleh Saleh.
Saleh says the power went out around 5:30 a.m. then came back on for a couple of hours and then went out again and stayed out.
“We’re going to lose our meat. It’s going back though and then the ice cream too,” said resident Leonard Brown.
Brown lives around the corner and hopes the power comes back on before his food goes bad.
“How we supposed to make it saying our food and stuff that we responsible for somebody give us our stuff back," he said.
Students at Westside Middle couldn’t go to school because there was no power.
“My grandmother called and they didn’t answer their phone," said student Kamelya Fields.
So Fields knew there was no school. Some students showed up and realized there was no power.
Marques Fields wants to go to school.
“Just sitting around waiting for the lights to come back on. I’m ready to go to school," said Fields.
The people I talked with in Frayser are worried about their food spoiling. They say if the power returns by midnight they should be OK.
