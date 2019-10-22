Luke still optimistic about Ole Miss bowl chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ole Miss Head Coach Matt Luke was the special guest at Monday night’s Touchdown Club of Memphis meeting.
Luke and the Rebels are on a bye week. They’re coming off a tough 24-17 loss to Texas A&M at home, a game Ole Miss was in the driver’s seat to win. But late mistakes cost the Rebels a chance to improve their record.
Ole Miss is now 3-5 on the season, but Luke is still optimistic as the Rebels chase a bowl berth.
“I think we’ve been close on several things.” Luke said. “You always want to win. That’s the benchmark. That’s the goal, but I do like the improvement we’re seeing week to week, and I think these young guys will continue to get better.”
Luke and the Rebs get back on the field November 2 at #9 Auburn.
