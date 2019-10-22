Man indicted in murder of teen in 1996

MILAN, Tenn. (WMC) - A grand jury indicted the man accused of killing a 14-year-old in Milan, Tennessee, in 1996.
Finis Hill is charged with the murder and rape of 14-year-old Cayce McDaniel at her home in August 1996.
McDaniel vanished from her home in Milan without any leads on a suspect or trade of her missing.
Finally, in July 2018, Milan police were able to identify Hill as the suspect.
Hill has an extensive criminal history that includes serving 15 years in jail for attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault. He was arrested in June 2018 when investigators said he was traveling from Tennessee to Mississippi with the purpose of raping an underage girl.
Following the 2018 arrest, it was announced that Hill is the suspect in McDaniel's disappearance.
Hill is being held in federal custody without bond.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.