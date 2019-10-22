National Weather Service confirms tornado in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An early morning storm rocked the residents at the Cottonwood Apartments in Parkway Village. It left homes covered in blue tarp and residents in the dark.
Many residents packed up their belongings. The Memphis Police Department Mobile Command Post set up on the premises.
The National Weather Service spent the day surveying damage and analyzing data. Meteorologists on staff confirmed what they thought, that it was an EF-1 tornado that touched down in this area.
“We’ve been forecasting the possibility of severe weather for some time now,” said Jim Belles who is the meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service.
The storm had hurricane force winds peaking at 105 miles per hour.
“We had a squall line develop which is what was expected. Along that squall line, you can get these what we call very quick, spin-up of brief tornados,” said Belles.
The American Red Cross opened a shelter at the Marion Hale Community Center.
About 50 people checked in by mid-afternoon and officials are expecting more throghout the night.
