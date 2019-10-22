Parkway Village neighborhood storm cleanup efforts continue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Downed trees and power lines litter parts of Memphis and the Mid-South. Cleanup efforts continue Monday night for Parkway Village that was in the path of the morning storms making it one of the hardest hit areas.
Neighbors helping neighbors seems to be the theme of the day. Downed trees trapped some residents in their homes while traffic was brought to a stop off Cottonwood Road near American Way.
Three large trees came crashing down early Monday morning as strong winds and rain ripped through this neighborhood near Parkway Village.
Residents there are thankful the trees didn’t destroy their homes.
Just around the corner more debris and signs of mother nature’s wrath.
“I was sleeping in my room and my room has a window so my grandma woke up us and told us to go to the restroom,” said Kristel Nufio.
The sound of high wind and cracking trees sent George Gonzalez and his family running for cover.
“I heard it snap but I didn’t pay much attention to it but my mom heard it loud and paid attention to it,” said Gonzalez. “She heard the tree fall and she grabbed everybody and told me to get down.”
The aftermath left a path of destruction down their street.
And just outside the neighborhood on American Way the storm bent and shredded metal business signs, sending the debris across the street--all visible signs of the power of Monday morning’s storm.
In this area there are still many residents without power. A neighboring business today today me they are prepared to be without power for 5-7 days.
