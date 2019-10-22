Parkway Village residents wonder what’s next after tornado

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a long way to go to recover from the EF-1 tornado that touched down in Memphis Monday.
Some people in Parkway Village are starting to rebuild while others haven't even been able to take the first step. On each block on Cottonwood Road you'll find giant trees on top of homes.
The cleanup continues after Monday’s tornado and will continue for people in Parkway Village for the coming weeks and months.
“I was just going to get up out the bed and all of a sudden the lights flashed,” Gwendolin Bonds said. “It sounded like something was blowing up.”
The 66-year-old says she’s lucky to be alive. She was sleeping in her bed when a large tree crashed through the roof.
"It hit me across my shoulders and my back," Bonds said. "And it's real sore."
Splintered wood, exposed nails and brick fell all around her. She went to the hospital and amazingly had only bruises and a cut on her arm.
"When it started falling I didn't think I was going to make it out of there," Bonds said.
"I saw my mom and I saw that tree," Latara Milem said. "It did something to me. It'll make you appreciate your momma while she's here. Because just the thought."
MLGW says close to 600 field personnel are actively working to repair downed lines and restore power. About 43,000 were in the dark at the height of the storm.
"No power, no food, nothing," Delois Lewis said.
Lewis and her family are some of the thousands without power after a tree barely missed severely damaging their home. They’re trying to get to the Red Cross Shelter but have no way to get there. Lewis doesn’t know to do next.
"You don't know where you're going to stay do you?" we asked Lewis.
"No sir, not at this point I don't," she said.
As downed trees across the neighborhood are cut up and removed, the Bonds family is counting their blessings with their mother safe.
"I don't care anything about anything in this house," Milem said. "I got the most important thing out of this house."
MLGW says crews will focus on restoring power to the locations with the highest number of outages before getting to the localized outages. To report an outage call 544-4465.
