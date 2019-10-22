Parkway Village tornado leaves residents seeking shelter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Memphis briefly Monday morning.
Tens of thousands of people were left without power after the storm, with Parkway Village--the spot of the tornado--taking the most damage.
An EF-1 tornado means wind speeds reached between 86 and 110 miles per hour.
"We had a squall line develop which is what was expected. Along that squall line, you can get these what we call very quick, spin-up of brief tornadoes," NWS Meteorologist Jim Belles said.
Memphis police have set up posts in several areas of Parkway Village as damage has left homes exposed, including Cottonwood Apartments.
Several trees and limbs came down at the complex, and major damage was done to some of the buildings' roofs.
In the neighborhoods surrounding it, more trees came down. One fell on a man's car while he was driving it.
"It felt like the car was being crushed, and I had to find a way real quick to get out of that car because it didn't seem like I was going to survive it," Michael Pritchett said.
The Marion Hale Community Center is serving as a shelter for people in the area, with help from the American Red Cross.
While the storm was not deadly in the Mid-South, the same system killed people in Texas and northwest Arkansas just hours earlier.
