Powerball and Mega Millions roll into Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Mid-Southerners mark your calendars! You will soon have your chance at winning the lottery in Mississippi.
Jan. 30, 2020, that’s when you will be able to test your luck on two of the hottest drawing games in the lottery business.
Drawings for Powerball and Mega Millions happen twice a week with jackpots climbing into the hundreds of millions of dollars. Both have even surpassed $1 billion at least once creating ticket-buying frenzies!
Here’s how the money will break down in Mississippi:
- The first $80 million in annual lottery proceeds will go toward infrastructure needs around the state.
- After 10 years, $80 million will go into the state’s general fund.
- Anything over $80 million will go into the state’s Education Enhancement Fund.
Mississippians can start buying scratch-off lottery tickets Nov. 25--earlier than expected!
