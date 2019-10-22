Sunny, breezy & cool

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure will keep us sunny and dry the next few days. Another system will approach by the end of the week and early weekend and increase rain chances.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Wind: W 10-15 High: 66
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Wind: SW 5 Low: 46
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. SW 5-10 High: 71
THIS WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.
WEEKEND: Saturday mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers along with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper forties. Sunday partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper forties.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.