Sunshine returns today

A chilly start this morning under a clear sky with temperatures from the upper 40s to low 50s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and a solid breeze out of the west or northwest at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 40s with a light wind. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the upper 60s to low 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.
REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.
THIS WEEKEND: Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday with a small chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunday looks partly cloudy and dry with highs in the upper 60s.
