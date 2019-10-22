Tennessee Department of Health releases state opioid death toll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee saw more overdoes deaths in 2018 than any year before despite the continued progress in the regulation of prescription painkillers.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, 1,818 people had fatal overdoses last year--1,304 of those were tied to opioids. During 2017, the total overdose number was 1,776.
While deaths increased statewide, the largest increase fell in Shelby County.
In 2017, 207 people died from an overdose, but in 2018 that number dropped to 156. Of those 156 cases, 123 were opioid related.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.