Tigers’ Gainwell earns top weekly honor in AAC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Welcome back to the top 25 for the Memphis Tigers Football Team. The U of M registered 25th in the coaches poll after a one-week absence due to their only loss of the season last week at Temple.
The Tigers are on the prowl in the polls again after curb stomping Tulane 47-17 Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.
Kenny Gainwell was named AAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week with Tulsa QB Shane Buechelle. Gainlwell tallied 307 yards total offense, 104 yards rushing and 207 yards receiving with 3 touchdowns.
It’s the first time in more than two decades a player has pulled a 100-200 effort in the same game.
Gainwell and the Tigers travel to Tulsa for their next game Saturday 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
