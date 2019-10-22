Tigers’ Gainwell earns top weekly honor in AAC

By Jarvis Greer | October 22, 2019 at 7:20 AM CDT - Updated October 22 at 7:20 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Welcome back to the top 25 for the Memphis Tigers Football Team. The U of M registered 25th in the coaches poll after a one-week absence due to their only loss of the season last week at Temple.

The Tigers are on the prowl in the polls again after curb stomping Tulane 47-17 Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.

Kenny Gainwell was named AAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week with Tulsa QB Shane Buechelle. Gainlwell tallied 307 yards total offense, 104 yards rushing and 207 yards receiving with 3 touchdowns.

It’s the first time in more than two decades a player has pulled a 100-200 effort in the same game.

Gainwell and the Tigers travel to Tulsa for their next game Saturday 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

