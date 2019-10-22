Valanciunas cleared for Grizzlies opener

“I think Jonas is in a great spot," head coach Taylor Jenkins said. “He and I were talking and, obviously, he’s gotta get his game legs right. Everyone pretty much got 4 or 5 preseason games and he’s got to catch up in that area. But, for us schematically, and knowing what to do offensively and defensively, he was locked in. So, like in today’s practice, he didn’t miss a beat.”