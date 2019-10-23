BBB issues warning amid tornado recovery efforts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The aftermath of storms can bring out the best in people, but it can also bring out the worst.
The sound of chainsaws was commonplace Tuesday on MacLeod Drive in the Balmoral neighborhood. That’s where decades-old trees were no match for Monday morning’s winds.
Bates Brown has lived here for four decades and said he hasn't seen anything like this since Hurricane Elvis in 2003.
“We did have the Elvis storm,” he said. " It was like this. Trees were down everywhere."
Nancy Crawford with the Better Business Bureau said if you've seen storm damage, beware.
Crawford told WMC Action News 5 those looking for tree help should always make sure tree trimmers are insured for any damage they cause and more importantly, ask for them to show it to you.
“Some people who knock on your door may legitimately be working in your neighborhood. They may be reputable, but don’t take a chance on hiring someone without doing the homework yourself,” Crawford said.
She said the same approach applies if you have damage to your home and need it fixed.
Shelby County is one of nine counties in the state of Tennessee that requires personnel to have a Home Improvement License if the repair is greater than $3,000.
If the repair is greater than $25,000, then crews must have a contractors license from the state.
Whether tree trimmers or contractors, Crawford advises you should ask to see proof of everything.
"Don't let anybody high pressure you. Don't let anybody rush you into making a decision," she said.
There are a handful of homes in the Balmoral neighborhood that have significant damage because of fallen trees. It’s serious enough some of the families will have to temporarily move out.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.