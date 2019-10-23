City, county agencies open resource center for storm victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Emergency Management & Homeland Security Office is partnering with the City of Memphis Office of Emergency Management and the American Red Cross to open a Multi-Agency Resource Center to better assist citizens who were impacted by Monday’s storm.
The center will open at Olivet Baptist Church, located at 4450 Knight Arnold Road.
Representatives from the Tennessee Department of Human Services, Shelby County Division of Community Services, Memphis Housing and Community Development, the American Red Cross Mid-South, along with other community agencies will be on site to assist those in need.
The Multi-Agency Resource Center hours of operation are as follows:
- 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM Thursday, October 24th
- 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM Friday, October 25th
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Saturday, October 26th
In addition to the Multi-Agency Resource Center, the American Red Cross has opened a shelter for citizens who have been displaced.
It will be operating 24 hours a day at the Marion Hale Community Center located at 4791 Willow Road for citizens who have been displaced.
The Salvation Army is supporting the operation of the shelter.
