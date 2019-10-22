Dry & mild for now but looking ahead to rain impacting your weekend plans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear Wind: W 5 Low: 45
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: S 10 High: 72
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear Wind: SE 5 Low: 49
THIS WEEK: High pressure is keeping the area dry and as it moves to the east will allow warmer air to stream in ahead of our next system. More sunshine and temperatures near average will be in place tomorrow. Thursday will be much the same with a mostly sunny sky and high temperatures again in the lower 70s with overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with rain develop from south to north through the day and into the overnight along with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Scattered showers will likely start the day Saturday and continue into the afternoon, but rain should exit by the evening. Afternoon highs will again be in the mid 60s with lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows near 50.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 70 and lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and slightly cooler with high temperatures in the upper 60s.
