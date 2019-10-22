Dry & mild for now but looking ahead to rain impacting your weekend plans

THIS WEEK: High pressure is keeping the area dry and as it moves to the east will allow warmer air to stream in ahead of our next system. More sunshine and temperatures near average will be in place tomorrow. Thursday will be much the same with a mostly sunny sky and high temperatures again in the lower 70s with overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with rain develop from south to north through the day and into the overnight along with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.