Greater Memphis Chamber kicks off Up Skill 901 Workforce Summit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday marked day one of the Greater Memphis Chamber’s “Up Skill 901” Workforce summit.
The event was held at the University of Memphis.
It’s the first meeting in a push to lay an action plan to “up skill” 10,000 workers in Memphis over the next three years in preparation for the impacts of automation on the city’s workforce.
The chamber says this effort heavily involves the faith-based community.
“I think a big challenge of automation is the unknown. What we are doing is wanting to instead of being afraid of automation disrupting how we work. We want to embrace it," said Sr. Vice President of Workforce Development, Ernest Strickland.
Day two will come on Wednesday, Oct. 30 when the chamber hosts a workforce career fair to connect job seekers with opportunities for training and skill development.
It will be held at the Pipkin Building at the fairgrounds and is free to the public.
