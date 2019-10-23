MillerCoors wants to buy you a cold one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MillerCoors wants to buy you a beer, but there’s a catch of course.
There’s no following, liking or retweeting involved. You actually just have to unfollow the Miller Lite brand.
It’s part of a new campaign that will hit TV screens in a commercial airing on Tuesday during game one of the World Series.
The campaign is to promote “A few friends are better than a few thousand followers.”
The brand said the idea came about after data surfaced showing half of all drinkers ages 21 to 27 say they meet with their friends fewer than a few times a month.
For your chance to get a free beer you have to take a picture proving you unfollowed the brewer on a social media platform and send them the photo.
After texting the company you’ll get a link telling you where to upload your receipt and Miller Lite will credit your PayPal account the cost of a beer!
The deal is good until Nov. 29--or until 118,000 free beers have been awarded.
Visit https://www.millerlite.com/unfollow for all the info you need including terms and conditions.
