Morant sends best wishes for Zion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies open their 19th season as the Bluff City’s team in the Association Wednesday night at Miami. It will be the debut of Grizzlies’ top draft pick Ja Morant to the rest of Pro Hoop World.
As the league’s number two overall pick, all eyes will fall on Ja now that Zion is shelved for a couple of months.
Morant says he doesn’t look at it like that at all. Both he and Williamson grew up playing together in South Carolina.
“That’s my brother.” Morant said. “It’s tough to see that happen to anybody. I just came off injury myself. I’m sure he’ll come backs stronger than ever.”
Tipoff for the Grizzlies in Miami Wednesday is 6:30 p.m. Their home opener is Friday against the Chicago Bulls at FedExForum.
