More sunshine with cool nights

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows near 50. A weather system will approach the Mid-South from the south Friday morning, which will increase cloud cover and give us a chance for showers. Rain will arrive in north Mississippi in the morning and the rest of the area by afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Rain will continue into Friday night.