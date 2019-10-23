More sunshine with cool nights

Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 70s. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cool night with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 with a southeast wind at 5 mph.
LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows near 50. A weather system will approach the Mid-South from the south Friday morning, which will increase cloud cover and give us a chance for showers. Rain will arrive in north Mississippi in the morning and the rest of the area by afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Rain will continue into Friday night.
WEEKEND: Showers may linger into Saturday morning, especially east of Memphis. Areas in eastern Arkansas and along the Mississippi River (including Memphis and Shelby county) may dry out in the afternoon. The best chances will be before 1 pm. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunday looks partly cloudy and dry with highs in the upper 60s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.