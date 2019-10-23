MPD: Man charged in robberies of Facebook Marketplace sellers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been in connection to multiple Facebook Marketplace seller robberies and in one case, Memphis police say he nearly killed one of his victims.
Phaebian Black, 18, faces aggravated robbery charges along with an attempted second-degree murder charge.
According to the Memphis Police Department, he grabbed a seller’s iPhone and bolted during a transaction. When the seller reached into Black’s car to get his phone back, Black took off.
The victim was dragged, run over with the car and left for dead in a busy intersection.
Investigators say Black is also charged with taking a seller’s PlayStation 4 at gunpoint.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.