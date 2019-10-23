Multi-Agency Resource Center to help Shelby Co. citizens impacted by storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clean up efforts are well underway two days after an EF-1 tornado hit Memphis. Thousands of MLGW customers remain without power.
“I just think about all those 25 years. All the memories. All my pictures. All gone,” said Sherry Taylor.
Early Monday morning, heavy winds and rain cause a massive tree to fall on Taylor's Parkway Village home.
"We heard wind real high and it sounded like a train went through my house. Seemed like somebody picked my house up and just shook it,” said Taylor.
Taylor's having to stay elsewhere for now. It's a reality many in the Memphis community are facing.
"You are not alone. You’re in our thoughts and in our prayers, and we’re here to assist you and provide you whatever assistance that’s available,” said Shelby Co. Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Brenda Jones.
On Wednesday, local officials announced the opening of a Multi-Agency Resource Center to better assist those impacted by the storm.
Representatives from state and local agencies like the Tennessee Department of Human Services and Memphis Housing and Community Development will be on site.
"To find out all of the assistance that's going to be available to you I strongly encourage the citizens to visit the Multi-Resource Agency,” said Jones.
The EF-1 tornado hit parts of Shelby County causing more than 40,000 MLGW customers to lose power.
"We haven't had a tornado in the Memphis metro since April 28, 2014. It's been about five years. That was an EF-0 so a little bit weaker,” said Andy Chiuppi with the National Weather Service.
MLGW says they have 600 people on the ground working to restore power. They're hoping to have the power restored soon.
"We're still looking at Thursday at midnight. We're pretty optimistic about that, but we found a lot of extra damage from our original assessment,” said Bryant Williamson with MLGW.
The Multi-Agency Resource Center will be open Thursday through Saturday and is located at Olivet Fellowship Baptist Church at 4450 Knight Arnold Road.
The American Red Cross has also opened up a 24-hour shelter at the Marion Hale Community Center on Willow Road.
