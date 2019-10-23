Nice Fall day, but rain returns this weekend

A chilly start this morning under a clear sky with temperatures from the low to mid 40s. We will have a typical Fall day with sunshine and a nice warm-up this afternoon.
TODAY: Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cool night with lows in the upper 40s with a light wind.
REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows near 50. A weather system will approach the Mid-South on Friday, which will increase cloud cover and give us a chance for showers. Rain could arrive as early as late afternoon and showers will continue through Friday evening. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.
WEEKEND: Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday with a few showers possible, especially in eastern Arkansas. The best chances will be before 1 pm. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunday looks partly cloudy and dry with highs in the upper 60s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB