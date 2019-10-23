Pair arrested for abuse of a corpse in Tennessee

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are facing charges after a months-long investigation into abuse of a corpse.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began looking into the case in June after a body was found near Seabowisha Lane in Lancaster. Agents learned the body of 19-year-old Cameron Wilson was left there three days before after being taken from somewhere outside Smith County.
A grand jury indicted 41-year-old Donald Lee Reynolds, of Antioch, Tennessee, and 31-year-old Justin Gage Cease, of Lexa, Arkansas, in September.
The pair was arrested Monday and booked into the county jail. Bonds were set at $50,000 for Reynolds and $25,000 for Cease.
