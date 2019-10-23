Police say someone stole insulin from a Mississippi veteran’s porch

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - Police in Corinth, Mississippi say a veteran fell victim recently to a package thief, and it wasn’t just any old delivery either.
According to a post on the Corinth Police Department’s Facebook page, the package contained 28 bottles of insulin.
Police say Veterans Affairs delivered the package to the veteran’s home on Gaines Road. It was taken from the porch sometime between Saturday, Oct. 19 and Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Police say the VA replaced the stolen insulin, but comments on the department’s post show a lot of people outraged by the theft.
Anyone with information about the stolen insulin should call Corinth police at (662) 286-3377.
