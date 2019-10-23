Westbound I-240 near Walnut Grove shut down after report of interstate shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a reported interstate shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to a call about shots being fired near I-240 and Poplar around 1:45 p.m. Police say the victim’s car was hit but she wasn’t injured.
A WMC viewer shared video of investigators searching along the road with police dogs. Live TDOT cameras show the westbound lanes closed near the I-40 exit while police investigates.
Westbound I-240 near Walnut Grove remained closed at the start of rush hour.
Right now, investigators say it’s unclear exactly where the shots were fired as the victim didn’t stay on the interstate. The victim was found near Holmes and Hickory Hill Road.
Police also aren’t sure if there is any connection between the suspect and the victim.
The incident remains under investigation.
