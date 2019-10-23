SCS to launch campaign to curb school threats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday morning, Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray will make a big announcement on an initiative to combat school threats.
According to SCS, they've seen an increase in reported school threats in recent weeks--mainly on social media.
That's why they're launching a School Threats Campaign to raise awareness about the serious consequences of making threats.
Officials say many of the threats are baseless, but these hoaxes cause panic and stress for families, school staff and other students.
This can disrupt learning and take officers away from their job of protecting schools and communities.
Sr. Ray will be joining with law enforcement to ask for everyone’s help with reporting and curbing threats. The discussion will come at 11 a.m.
