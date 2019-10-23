Tigers’ indoor practice facility shows progress

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction is moving along on the Tigers’ new indoor practice facility at the Murphy Athletic Complex.
It’s coming out of the ground now as cranes move the giant girders in place to erect the building’s super structure.
Money for the project was raised through the Tigers ‘Time to Shine’ campaign with private donations. U of M Head Football Coach Mike Norvell says the long-awaiting building is a tribute to Tiger Nation and the City of Memphis.
“It’s good to see steel going up, and we’re excited," Norvell said. "And there’s been a great deal of investment in this program and we don’t take that lightly. We’ve got to do our part to represent this community, the University, and all the commitment it’s made. But, I’m definitely excited about the future and what we’re building.”
Completion of the University of Memphis indoor practice facility is set for Spring of 2020.
