West Memphis hires former legislator convicted in bribery scheme to run new department

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/TALK BUSINESS & POLITICS) - A former state legislator and deputy director of the Arkansas Department of Human Services who served two years in prison for his involvement in a federal bribery scheme is now working for the City of West Memphis.
According to Talk Business & Politics, Mayor Marco McClendon named Steven B. Jones to head West Memphis’ new business and community relations department.
While announcing the new department, McClendon praised Jones’ work in the legislature and in the business community, but fail to mention his conviction and prison time.
Talk Business & Politics reached out to McClendon’s office, Jones, and the city of West Memphis for comment but did not receive a response.
