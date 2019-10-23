Which foods you should freeze, avoid freezing

A good rule to know keep salads and leafy greens out of the freezer. When they defrost, they’ll lose their flavor and become limp. And don’t put your fried foods in there! They will lose their crunch and lose all their oil if reheated, making the food soggy. Be mindful of your desserts! Desserts with an egg wash frosting or with crumb toppings should not go up top. Both toppings will make your cake or pie soggy. Finally, beware of dairy. Yogurt, cream cheese and sour cream ingredients will separate, and it will be inedible.