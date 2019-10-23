Which foods you should freeze, avoid freezing

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- To freeze or not to freeze? That’s the question when you’re left with a pile of leftovers. But did you know keeping some foods at zero degrees can do more harm than good?
Fruits, meats, sauces are a yes when it comes to what foods are safe to freeze. But not everything should be kept so cool.
A good rule to know keep salads and leafy greens out of the freezer. When they defrost, they’ll lose their flavor and become limp. And don’t put your fried foods in there! They will lose their crunch and lose all their oil if reheated, making the food soggy. Be mindful of your desserts! Desserts with an egg wash frosting or with crumb toppings should not go up top. Both toppings will make your cake or pie soggy. Finally, beware of dairy. Yogurt, cream cheese and sour cream ingredients will separate, and it will be inedible.
As a general rule, most foods last for 3 months in the freezer before showing signs of freezer burn.
Another thing to keep in mind: most foods in the frozen section of the grocery story contain added starch for taste, which can cause diabetes, the added sodium and trans fats used as preservatives cause heart disease, and many frozen foods are high in fat.
