American Red Cross continues to work with families affected by the storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The cleanup continues in Parkway Village after Monday’s tornado touched down in the East Memphis community.
Many people can't go home because of the damage the storm left behind.
About 50 people are staying at the American Red Cross Shelter located at the Marion Hale Community Center on Willow Road.
One of those people staying at the shelter is ShaRae Hicks. The single mother of four kids says she was forced to stay at the shelter after her home was flooded Monday morning.
“You can’t walk through the door. It’s water everywhere,” said Hicks about her apartment at the River City Heights Townhomes off Winchester.
Monday's storm caused her roof to cave in and her home was flooded with water. She says she is grateful to the Red Cross.
“Oh wow, they are lifesavers,” said Hicks. “We’re so glad that they’re here to provide a place for us to stay.”
We asked Red Cross officials how long can the shelter remain open.
“You know I can’t give you a definitive timeline. We do this on a day-by-day basis,” said Bob Wallace with the American Red Cross.
Wallace says volunteers spent day two of recovery assessing the damage the tornado left behind. Now they are moving into the next phase.
“Then our next step is to begin to interact with folks on a one-to-one basis to help them develop a recovery plan,” said Wallace.
Much of the Parkway Village community is still in recovery mode. Police Service Technician officers are still directing traffic in some areas and some businesses remain closed for a second day due to power outages.
For Hicks, she doesn’t know when or if she’ll be able to go back home.
However, the American Red Cross says they will work with her as she tries to get her life back on track.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.