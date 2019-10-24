Are supplements good for your heart or a waste of time?

But a new study reveals the supplements people take for heart health may not provide the advertised benefits. Researchers reviewed data from hundreds of clinical trials involving almost one million people and found only two of the 16 popular supplements had a noticeable effect on heart outcomes. Folic acid and omega-three fatty acids showed modest benefits. But vitamins A, B, C, E, beta carotene, iron, antioxidants, and multi-vitamins showed no benefits. And taking calcium with vitamin D actually increased the risk for stroke.