Big rain event Friday and Saturday

Temperatures will slowly fall back through the 60s this evening with increasing clouds.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 50s with a northeast wind at 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Rain spreading in from the south throughout the day. 1-2 inches possible before sunset. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain, heavy at times. An additional 1-3 inches possible. Lows in the 50s. Winds picking up around 15-25 mph by Saturday morning.
THIS WEEKEND: Rain or a few storms Saturday, especially before 3 PM. Showers ending by late afternoon or evening. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunday looks partly cloudy and dry with highs in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Mainly dry Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Another shot of showers arrives Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s. Cold air moves in Wednesday night into Halloween with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs in the 50s.
